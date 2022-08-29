Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) Short Interest Update

Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the July 31st total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Luminex Resources Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LUMIF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.23. 12,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,599. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.29. Luminex Resources has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $0.54.

About Luminex Resources

Luminex Resources Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and other metal deposits. The company holds interest in the Condor project that consists of nine mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 10,101 hectares located in Zamora-Chinchipe Province, southeast Ecuador.

