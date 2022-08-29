Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) Short Interest Update

Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the July 31st total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Luminex Resources Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS LUMIF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.23. 12,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,599. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.29. Luminex Resources has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $0.54.
About Luminex Resources
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Luminex Resources (LUMIF)
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Should You Be Bullish On Barrick Gold?
- The Institutions Choose Dollar General For The 2nd Half
- The S&P 500 Just Flashed A Significant Signal
- Why Trading Volume is Unusually High on These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.