Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF) Short Interest Up 20.0% in August

Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the July 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Lynx Global Digital Finance Trading Up 5.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CNONF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.05. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,254. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.08. Lynx Global Digital Finance has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.28.
About Lynx Global Digital Finance
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lynx Global Digital Finance (CNONF)
- Should You Be Bullish On Barrick Gold?
- The Institutions Choose Dollar General For The 2nd Half
- The S&P 500 Just Flashed A Significant Signal
- Why Trading Volume is Unusually High on These 3 Stocks
- Can NetApp Resume Its Rally After Strong Earnings Guidance?
Receive News & Ratings for Lynx Global Digital Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lynx Global Digital Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.