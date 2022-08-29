Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Macfarlane Group Price Performance

Shares of MACF stock opened at GBX 112 ($1.35) on Thursday. Macfarlane Group has a 12-month low of GBX 106.41 ($1.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 146 ($1.76). The firm has a market capitalization of £177.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,244.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 117.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 121.91.

Get Macfarlane Group alerts:

Macfarlane Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a GBX 0.90 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 0.79%. Macfarlane Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

About Macfarlane Group

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe.

Recommended Stories

