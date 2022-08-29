Madison Asset Management LLC Acquires 12,639 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,639 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $40,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 19,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,682,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 12,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on CME Group from $218.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CME Group from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.20.

CME Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CME traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $194.67. The stock had a trading volume of 9,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,362. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.01. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.79 and a twelve month high of $256.94. The firm has a market cap of $69.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 49.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,756,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.