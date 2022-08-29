Madison Asset Management LLC Acquires 294,025 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 901,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 294,025 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.34% of W. R. Berkley worth $60,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WRB. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,987,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $465,250,000 after buying an additional 1,706,413 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,285,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $218,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,806 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 384.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,355,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,197 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,767,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $384,046,000 after purchasing an additional 923,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,748,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,445,000 after buying an additional 583,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

WRB has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Argus initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on W. R. Berkley to $83.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

In other W. R. Berkley news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank acquired 1,434 shares of W. R. Berkley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $88,692.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock traded down $0.98 on Monday, hitting $65.56. 9,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,415,056. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $72.32. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.65.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

