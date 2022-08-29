Madison Asset Management LLC Has $33.13 Million Stock Position in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL)

Madison Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 744,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,045 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF were worth $33,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DSTL. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $117,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,577,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 215,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSTL traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $41.30. The company had a trading volume of 916 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,701. Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF has a 1-year low of $37.44 and a 1-year high of $46.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.34.

