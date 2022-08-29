Madison Asset Management LLC Has $43.05 Million Stock Holdings in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Madison Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,568,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,291 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Clarivate worth $43,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLVT. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clarivate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Clarivate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in Clarivate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Clarivate by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Clarivate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Clarivate from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Clarivate from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

NYSE CLVT traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $12.00. The stock had a trading volume of 157,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,506,091. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.70 and a 200-day moving average of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Clarivate Plc has a 52-week low of $11.71 and a 52-week high of $26.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $686.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.51 million. Clarivate had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.87%. Equities analysts expect that Clarivate Plc will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

