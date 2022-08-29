Madison Asset Management LLC Has $97.03 Million Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 364,780 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 9,102 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and comprises 1.4% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $97,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 61.5% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Down 0.2 %

BDX stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $253.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,931. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.89. The stock has a market cap of $72.23 billion, a PE ratio of 43.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.59. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $231.46 and a 52 week high of $280.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.16. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total transaction of $2,392,141.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,888.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at $275,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,603 shares of company stock valued at $5,151,931. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

