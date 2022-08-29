Madison Asset Management LLC Purchases 85,903 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 542,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,903 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Aflac worth $34,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Aflac by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 114,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,703,000 after buying an additional 17,472 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Aflac by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 61,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 7,565 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Aflac by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 113,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after purchasing an additional 12,382 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Aflac by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 10,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aflac by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.17.

Insider Activity

Aflac Price Performance

In related news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $644,910.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,326.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,190.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $644,910.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,326.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,272 shares of company stock worth $2,338,959. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.32. The stock had a trading volume of 19,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,826,157. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $51.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.75.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.27. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Aflac’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. Aflac’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

