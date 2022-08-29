Madison Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,557 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up about 1.2% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $82,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,134,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,722,139,000 after buying an additional 89,146 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,561,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $715,226,000 after buying an additional 246,041 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,296,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,122,000 after acquiring an additional 35,379 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8,015.9% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 747,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,718,000 after acquiring an additional 737,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 479,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $197,038,000 after acquiring an additional 45,536 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of VGT stock traded down $5.63 on Monday, hitting $355.34. 4,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,325. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $355.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $370.37. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $313.66 and a twelve month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

