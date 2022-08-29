Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 122,000 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 122,000 shares during the period. Carlisle Companies accounts for approximately 1.1% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Carlisle Companies worth $74,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 40,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.77, for a total transaction of $12,850,408.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,879,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total value of $3,317,175.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,841,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 40,567 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.77, for a total value of $12,850,408.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,879,990.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,456 shares of company stock valued at $18,458,337 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CSL traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $301.98. 2,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $195.04 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.63.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $1.16. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.00.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

