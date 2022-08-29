Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 22,614 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Madison Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,400,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,614 shares during the period. Dollar Tree makes up about 3.2% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.62% of Dollar Tree worth $224,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.8% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DLTR traded up $1.05 on Monday, hitting $139.75. The stock had a trading volume of 46,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480,760. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.65. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DLTR shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.06.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

