Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 6,318 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 588,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,318 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.37% of CarMax worth $56,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in CarMax by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 960.6% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 248.1% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get CarMax alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on KMX. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.89.

Insider Transactions at CarMax

CarMax Price Performance

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $1,647,457.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,207.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $324,552.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,496.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $1,647,457.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,207.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,445,847. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMX traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.30. The stock had a trading volume of 7,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,476. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $84.37 and a one year high of $155.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. CarMax had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CarMax

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.