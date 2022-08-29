Maecenas Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (ART)

Maecenas (ART) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. During the last week, Maecenas has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One Maecenas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Maecenas has a market cap of $40,814.81 and $50.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maecenas alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005100 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005118 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005096 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003971 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002608 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00129506 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00031857 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00085068 BTC.

Maecenas Profile

Maecenas (CRYPTO:ART) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co. The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas.

Maecenas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maecenas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maecenas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.