MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 8,735 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 495,806 shares.The stock last traded at $12.80 and had previously closed at $12.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on MAG Silver from C$29.75 to C$28.75 in a report on Friday, August 19th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on MAG Silver from C$28.25 to C$23.50 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MAG Silver currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.21.

The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MAG Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in MAG Silver by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in MAG Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in MAG Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in MAG Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

