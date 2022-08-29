MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 8,735 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 495,806 shares.The stock last traded at $12.80 and had previously closed at $12.80.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on MAG Silver from C$29.75 to C$28.75 in a report on Friday, August 19th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on MAG Silver from C$28.25 to C$23.50 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MAG Silver currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.21.
MAG Silver Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.02 and a beta of 1.10.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MAG Silver
About MAG Silver
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MAG Silver (MAG)
- Should You Be Bullish On Barrick Gold?
- The Institutions Choose Dollar General For The 2nd Half
- The S&P 500 Just Flashed A Significant Signal
- Why Trading Volume is Unusually High on These 3 Stocks
- Can NetApp Resume Its Rally After Strong Earnings Guidance?
Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.