Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,300 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the July 31st total of 127,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 159,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Wexford Capital Lp acquired 25,102 shares of Mammoth Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $58,989.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,363,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,553,151.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 40,584 shares of company stock worth $92,892 in the last 90 days. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mammoth Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

Mammoth Energy Services Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mammoth Energy Services stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.75. 150,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Mammoth Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.29. The company has a market capitalization of $224.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.39.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy service company. The company operates in four segments: Infrastructure Services, Well Completion Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, and networks and substation facilities, including engineering, design, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

