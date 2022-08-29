Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Mannatech from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.
Mannatech Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MTEX opened at $25.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.99 and a 200 day moving average of $27.22. Mannatech has a one year low of $15.49 and a one year high of $43.10.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mannatech
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mannatech stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Mannatech
Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.
