Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Mannatech from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Mannatech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MTEX opened at $25.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.99 and a 200 day moving average of $27.22. Mannatech has a one year low of $15.49 and a one year high of $43.10.

Mannatech Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mannatech

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Mannatech’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mannatech stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

