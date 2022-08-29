ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Receives $82.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on ManpowerGroup from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut ManpowerGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

NYSE MAN opened at $73.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.92 and a 200-day moving average of $87.78. ManpowerGroup has a 52-week low of $73.66 and a 52-week high of $123.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Insider Transactions at ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 18.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ManpowerGroup news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.69, for a total transaction of $52,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,639.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 305.2% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,256 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 95.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Recommended Stories

