Maple Gold Mines (CVE:MGM) Shares Down 7.9%

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (CVE:MGM – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 109,947 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 161,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Maple Gold Mines Trading Down 7.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$58.83 million and a PE ratio of -8.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Maple Gold Mines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project with 707 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 378 square kilometers located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec; and the Joutel project covering an area of approximately 39 square kilometers located in Quebec, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.