MAPS Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges (MAPS)

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. In the last week, MAPS has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One MAPS coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000753 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MAPS has a market cap of $6.93 million and approximately $248,772.00 worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MAPS alerts:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000096 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003630 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00008947 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000941 BTC.

About MAPS

MAPS is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2020. MAPS’s total supply is 9,999,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 45,464,579 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME.

MAPS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAPS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MAPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAPS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.