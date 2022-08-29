Marcho Partners LLP Has $58.76 Million Stock Position in Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO)

Marcho Partners LLP grew its stake in Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,290,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525,000 shares during the quarter. Cazoo Group accounts for 7.1% of Marcho Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Marcho Partners LLP’s holdings in Cazoo Group were worth $58,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Cazoo Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 10,673,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,446,000 after purchasing an additional 85,750 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group in the fourth quarter worth $39,026,000. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cazoo Group by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,683,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,617 shares during the last quarter. MIC Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in Cazoo Group in the fourth quarter valued at $22,107,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Cazoo Group in the 4th quarter valued at $13,479,000. 44.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CZOO shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Cazoo Group from $1.60 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank raised Cazoo Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $0.49 to $2.33 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cazoo Group in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup cut Cazoo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cazoo Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.07.

Shares of CZOO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,296. Cazoo Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $10.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

