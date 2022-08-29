Mate 1-Day Volume Tops $7.00 (MATE)

Mate (MATE) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 28th. One Mate coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mate has a market capitalization of $2,395.80 and approximately $7.00 worth of Mate was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mate has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 602% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.21 or 0.02149461 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005043 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001625 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002177 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.79 or 0.00836137 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Mate Coin Profile
Mate’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,699,727 coins. Mate’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Mate
