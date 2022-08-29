MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Market Cap Tops $1.12 Million

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. In the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $27,235.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00001399 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,214.49 or 1.00091168 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00055129 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.66 or 0.00231024 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00141984 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.51 or 0.00235250 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00055803 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004928 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00051579 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX Exchange Token (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,971,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject. MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com.

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

