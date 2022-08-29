Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) shares rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.61 and last traded at $21.39. Approximately 3,463 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 520,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAXN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

Maxeon Solar Technologies Stock Up 4.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.39 and its 200 day moving average is $13.25. The stock has a market cap of $946.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies ( NASDAQ:MAXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.49). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 94.81% and a negative net margin of 31.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.99) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC grew its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 95.3% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 395,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,000 after buying an additional 193,235 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 106.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 70,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 36,173 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 23.6% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 80,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 15,344 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 332.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. 40.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.