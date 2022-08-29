McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) is Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the quarter. McCormick & Company, Incorporated comprises 2.2% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $6,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,688,000 after buying an additional 35,443 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Argus downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded down $1.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.55. 10,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330,371. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.09. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $77.85 and a 52 week high of $107.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 58.50%.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $893,375.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

