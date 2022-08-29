McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Sadoff Investment Management LLC

Sadoff Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,946 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $619,000. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 94,483 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $23,364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $426,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,996 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 206.1% during the 1st quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 6,490 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

McDonald’s Price Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on MCD. Atlantic Securities raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.74.

Shares of MCD traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $256.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924,914. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $255.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.56. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.98%.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.