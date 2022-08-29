Mdex (MDX) Price Hits $0.0773 on Major Exchanges

Mdex (MDX) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 28th. During the last week, Mdex has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One Mdex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0773 or 0.00000390 BTC on exchanges. Mdex has a market cap of $70.90 million and $4.35 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 602% against the dollar and now trades at $426.21 or 0.02149461 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005043 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.79 or 0.00836137 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Mdex

Mdex launched on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 916,968,228 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech.

Mdex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

