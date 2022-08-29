Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Acquired by Sadoff Investment Management LLC

Sadoff Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 680,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Medical Properties Trust worth $14,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 14,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,306,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 767,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,409,000 after purchasing an additional 125,512 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 131,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 67,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,761 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MPW stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.04. 181,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,960,357. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MPW. Barclays dropped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Medical Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.30.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

