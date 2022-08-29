MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.13.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MEIP. StockNews.com began coverage on MEI Pharma in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on MEI Pharma to $3.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MEI Pharma

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MEI Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 111.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 60,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 32,050 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 483.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52,169 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 969.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 72,488 shares during the last quarter. 60.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEI Pharma Stock Performance

MEI Pharma Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $0.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $70.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average is $0.85. MEI Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $3.55.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

