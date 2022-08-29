MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.13.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MEIP. StockNews.com began coverage on MEI Pharma in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on MEI Pharma to $3.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MEI Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 111.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 60,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 32,050 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 483.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52,169 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 969.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 72,488 shares during the last quarter. 60.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.
