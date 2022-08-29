MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA) Short Interest Down 26.6% in August

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 26.6% from the July 31st total of 7,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Stock Down 0.6 %

MELI Kaszek Pioneer stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.92. 6,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,263. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.11. MELI Kaszek Pioneer has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $14.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEKA. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MELI Kaszek Pioneer during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new position in MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the first quarter worth approximately $456,000. Institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

About MELI Kaszek Pioneer

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

