Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Receives $88.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.67.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DDAIF. UBS Group lowered their target price on Mercedes-Benz Group from €90.00 ($91.84) to €80.00 ($81.63) in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mercedes-Benz Group from €89.00 ($90.82) to €90.00 ($91.84) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Mercedes-Benz Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Mercedes-Benz Group alerts:

Mercedes-Benz Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of DDAIF opened at $62.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Mercedes-Benz Group has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $103.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.63. The firm has a market cap of $66.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.27.

About Mercedes-Benz Group

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells passenger cars comprising premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, G-Class, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as small cars under the smart brand; ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand; and vans under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mercedes-Benz Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercedes-Benz Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.