Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Lifted to “Buy” at Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $97.44.

NYSE MRK opened at $89.26 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $95.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $226.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,096,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,730,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893,526 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,122,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,748,252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898,263 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,668,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,174,491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,078 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,153,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,792,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

