Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Given New C$78.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Metro from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Metro Price Performance

MTRAF stock remained flat at $55.25 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,476. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.53. Metro has a 1-year low of $46.51 and a 1-year high of $58.20.

About Metro

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

