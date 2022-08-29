Metro (TSE:MRU) PT Raised to C$78.00

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Metro from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Metro from C$73.00 to C$71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Metro from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Metro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$72.11.

Metro Stock Performance

Metro stock traded down C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$69.95. 104,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,965. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.69 billion and a PE ratio of 19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$70.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$69.84. Metro has a 12-month low of C$59.14 and a 12-month high of C$73.54.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

