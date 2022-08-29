Mettalex Price Down 6.3% Over Last Week (MTLX)

Mettalex (MTLX) traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 29th. One Mettalex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000797 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mettalex has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. Mettalex has a market cap of $181,868.83 and $25,129.00 worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 834.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $572.51 or 0.02819188 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004924 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001625 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002195 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.86 or 0.00816749 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Mettalex Coin Profile
Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 coins. Mettalex’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8. Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mettalex is mettalex.com.
Buying and Selling Mettalex
Receive News & Updates for Mettalex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mettalex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.