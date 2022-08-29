MIB Coin (MIB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $6.00

MIB Coin (MIB) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 28th. In the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MIB Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. MIB Coin has a market cap of $82,361.42 and approximately $6.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MIB Coin Profile

MIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 449,246,822 coins and its circulating supply is 171,944,894 coins. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

