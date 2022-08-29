Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Trading Down 3.2%

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.81 and last traded at $5.82. Approximately 9,003 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 570,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.01.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.43.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Micro Focus International by 11.0% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 63,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 35,714.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 40.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,058 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Micro Focus International in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Micro Focus International by 25.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 16,276 shares during the period. 20.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micro Focus International plc operates in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. It offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. The company's product portfolio includes sector-agnostic products, such as application modernization and connectivity solutions that help customers to unlock the value from core business applications for modernization, which enable a transformational journey to deliver ongoing value and flexibility from IT investments, on or off the mainframe; application delivery management solutions that helps customers to increase velocity, remove bottlenecks, and deliver high-performing applications to support their digital business; and IT operations management solutions for service assurance, automate the service fulfilment life cycle, and strengthen IT service governance.

