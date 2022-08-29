MicroBitcoin Price Hits $0.0000 (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. MicroBitcoin has a market cap of $177,448.63 and approximately $4.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded down 4.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001542 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00102261 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00074895 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001724 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Coin Profile

MicroBitcoin (MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MicroBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MicroBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

