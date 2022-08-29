Midas (MIDAS) Price Reaches $30.32 on Exchanges

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. In the last week, Midas has traded down 5% against the dollar. One Midas coin can currently be purchased for about $30.32 or 0.00154475 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Midas has a total market capitalization of $79.04 million and approximately $163,595.00 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003585 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009749 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000269 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Midas Coin Profile

Midas is a coin. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 coins. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_news and its Facebook page is accessible here. Midas’ official website is midas.investments.

Midas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas Dollar Protocol is designed by the Midas Protocol team as the algorithmic stablecoin on Binance Smart Chain. Midas Dollar is a solution that can adjust its supply deterministically to move the price of the token in the direction of a target price to bring programmability and interoperability to DeFi. The official Midas Dollar Share ticker is “MDS” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “MIDAS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Midas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Midas using one of the exchanges listed above.

