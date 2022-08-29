MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:MOFG)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.237 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st.

MidWestOne Financial Group has raised its dividend by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. MidWestOne Financial Group has a payout ratio of 24.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MidWestOne Financial Group to earn $3.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

MOFG traded down $0.39 on Monday, hitting $31.61. 839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,045. MidWestOne Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.44 and a fifty-two week high of $34.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.87. The stock has a market cap of $493.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.91.

MOFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOFG. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 12,958 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,058,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,041,000 after buying an additional 56,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

