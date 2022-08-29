Millimeter (MM) Price Reaches $0.0036 on Top Exchanges

Millimeter (MM) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Millimeter has a total market cap of $339,805.63 and approximately $10,875.00 worth of Millimeter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Millimeter coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Millimeter has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005560 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001914 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Millimeter (CRYPTO:MM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Millimeter’s total supply is 126,754,879 coins and its circulating supply is 93,859,336 coins. Millimeter’s official website is mmeter.kr.

According to CryptoCompare, “MasterMint is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Users can host masternodes to collect rewards or they can stake their coins regularly. “

