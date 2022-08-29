Minds Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.12 Million (MINDS)

Minds (MINDS) traded down 12.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Over the last seven days, Minds has traded down 20.6% against the dollar. One Minds coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000859 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Minds has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and $26,822.00 worth of Minds was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Minds alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005100 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005118 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005096 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003971 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002608 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00129506 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00031857 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00085068 BTC.

Minds Coin Profile

Minds (CRYPTO:MINDS) is a coin. Minds’ official Twitter account is @minds.

Buying and Selling Minds

According to CryptoCompare, “Minds is an open source and decentralized social networking platform where users are rewarded with Minds tokens for contributions to the community. Their goal is to build a new model for content creators to take back their Internet freedom, revenue and social reach. The Minds token is a social networking utility built upon the Ethereum ERC-20 standard. Minds chose to issue its tokens on the Ethereum network because it is the leading open source, general purpose blockchain optimized for smart contracts. It includes sophisticated web tools to develop a user-friendly experience and has established broad credibility through market experience with mobile payments, distributed exchanges, cryptocurrencies and enterprise blockchain solutions “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minds directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minds should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minds using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Minds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minds and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.