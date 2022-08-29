MinePlex (PLEX) Trading Up 28.1% Over Last 7 Days

MinePlex (PLEX) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 29th. MinePlex has a market capitalization of $119.64 million and approximately $2.71 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MinePlex coin can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00002096 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MinePlex has traded 28.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MinePlex alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 829.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $569.45 or 0.02806619 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004929 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.97 or 0.00818018 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

MinePlex Coin Profile

MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 281,346,869 coins. The official message board for MinePlex is mineplex.io/blog. The official website for MinePlex is mineplex.io. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio.

Buying and Selling MinePlex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinePlex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MinePlex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MinePlex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MinePlex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.