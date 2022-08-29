MinePlex (PLEX) Trading Up 28.1% Over Last 7 Days

MinePlex (PLEX) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 29th. MinePlex has a market capitalization of $119.64 million and approximately $2.71 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MinePlex coin can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00002096 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MinePlex has traded 28.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 829.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $569.45 or 0.02806619 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004929 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001621 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002199 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.97 or 0.00818018 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
MinePlex Coin Profile
MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 281,346,869 coins. The official message board for MinePlex is mineplex.io/blog. The official website for MinePlex is mineplex.io. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio.
Buying and Selling MinePlex
