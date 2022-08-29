Mizuho Raises Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Price Target to $51.00

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

POR has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised Portland General Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America cut Portland General Electric from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.83.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Portland General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $52.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $45.02 and a 1-year high of $57.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.03.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.67 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $107,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,096.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portland General Electric

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 91.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Portland General Electric

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.