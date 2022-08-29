Mkango Resources (CVE:MKA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.25

Mkango Resources Ltd. (CVE:MKA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 17200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The stock has a market cap of C$55.95 million and a PE ratio of -4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.35.

Mkango Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops rare earth elements and associated minerals in the Republic of Malawi, Africa. It explores for uranium, tantalum, niobium, zircon, nickel, cobalt, rutile, graphite, and gold ores. The company's flagship project is the Songwe Hill property within the Phalombe exploration license located in southeast Malawi.

