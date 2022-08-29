Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 651.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,071 shares during the period. Mondelez International accounts for approximately 0.7% of FORA Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 197.9% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 7.1% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 14.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 7,941 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.18.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.52. 150,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,759,789. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.24.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

