Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Receives GBX 265.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 265.83 ($3.21).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MONY. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.32) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 220 ($2.66) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Moneysupermarket.com Group stock opened at GBX 193.30 ($2.34) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,757.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.68, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 1 year low of GBX 162.30 ($1.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 258.60 ($3.12). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 196.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 189.17.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s payout ratio is 106.45%.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel and Cashback segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, car hire, flights, and hotels under the TravelSupermarket brand.

