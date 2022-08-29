MoneySwap (MSWAP) 1-Day Volume Hits $241,328.00

MoneySwap (MSWAP) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One MoneySwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MoneySwap has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. MoneySwap has a total market capitalization of $897,266.85 and approximately $241,328.00 worth of MoneySwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 826.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $567.27 or 0.02804852 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.84 or 0.00819994 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

MoneySwap Profile

MoneySwap’s genesis date was October 30th, 2020. MoneySwap’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,182,925,920 coins. MoneySwap’s official Twitter account is @money__swap.

Buying and Selling MoneySwap

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneySwap was created for the DeFi business by the GoMoney2 (GOM2) project team located at MOON LABS PTE.LTD in Singapore. GoMoney2 is a utility token used as a payment method in AnimalGo ecosystem. MoneySwap may be provided in the form of airdrops or rewards to holders in conjunction with GoMoney2 tokens. MoneySwap has deposit, reward, and swap pool functions. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoneySwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoneySwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MoneySwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

