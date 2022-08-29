MoneySwap (MSWAP) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $893,659.37

MoneySwap (MSWAP) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. MoneySwap has a market cap of $893,659.37 and approximately $252,581.00 worth of MoneySwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MoneySwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MoneySwap has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MoneySwap

MoneySwap launched on October 30th, 2020. MoneySwap’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,182,925,920 coins. MoneySwap’s official Twitter account is @money__swap.

Buying and Selling MoneySwap

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneySwap was created for the DeFi business by the GoMoney2 (GOM2) project team located at MOON LABS PTE.LTD in Singapore. GoMoney2 is a utility token used as a payment method in AnimalGo ecosystem. MoneySwap may be provided in the form of airdrops or rewards to holders in conjunction with GoMoney2 tokens. MoneySwap has deposit, reward, and swap pool functions. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoneySwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoneySwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MoneySwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

