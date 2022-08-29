MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Trading Down 4.9%

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $334.75 and last traded at $336.09. 37,747 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,459,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $353.57.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have weighed in on MDB. Citigroup boosted their price target on MongoDB from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on MongoDB from $270.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on MongoDB from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on MongoDB from $490.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.78.
MongoDB Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of -68.33 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $314.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16.
Insider Activity
In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.74, for a total value of $755,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 544,896 shares of the company's stock, valued at $137,172,119.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 350 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total transaction of $92,561.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 45,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,108,301.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,795 shares of company stock valued at $12,357,981. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of MongoDB
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $277,934,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 833.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 520,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,940,000 after buying an additional 464,300 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 153.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,909,000 after buying an additional 318,259 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 905.0% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 346,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,911,000 after buying an additional 312,003 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter worth approximately $113,395,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MongoDB Company Profile
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
