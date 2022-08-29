MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Trading Down 4.9%

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $334.75 and last traded at $336.09. 37,747 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,459,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $353.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MDB. Citigroup boosted their price target on MongoDB from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on MongoDB from $270.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on MongoDB from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on MongoDB from $490.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.78.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of -68.33 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $314.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

Insider Activity

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.19. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. The business had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.74, for a total value of $755,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 544,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,172,119.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.74, for a total value of $755,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 544,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,172,119.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total transaction of $92,561.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 45,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,108,301.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,795 shares of company stock valued at $12,357,981. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $277,934,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 833.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 520,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,940,000 after buying an additional 464,300 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 153.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,909,000 after buying an additional 318,259 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 905.0% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 346,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,911,000 after buying an additional 312,003 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter worth approximately $113,395,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.